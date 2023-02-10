Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Major Shareholder Acquires 285,714 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,467,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,270,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.58. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
