Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.