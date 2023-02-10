Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AMZN stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
