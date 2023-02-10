Insider Selling: Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP) Insider Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Stock

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kent sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$400,000.00 ($275,862.07).
Aspermont Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Aspermont Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Aspermont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspermont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.