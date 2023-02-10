Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $89,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CERE stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.44. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

