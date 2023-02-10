Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Exelixis Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.58 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.
Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.
