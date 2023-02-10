Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells 4,436 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $106.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

