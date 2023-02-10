Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) President Sells 68,053 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,124,235.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,578,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,159,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $1,373,158.92.

On Friday, February 3rd, Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

