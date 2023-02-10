Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 20,888 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $95.52. The company has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

