Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO John Rondoni Sells 2,500 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $670,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Rondoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $875,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $299,520.00.

On Monday, December 19th, John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $268.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $276.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $85,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

