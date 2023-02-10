Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CTO Sells $875,700.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Rondoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Rondoni sold 1,170 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $299,520.00.

On Monday, December 19th, John Rondoni sold 678 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $268.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -163.62 and a beta of 1.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $276.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.