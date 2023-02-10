Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums Price Performance

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPAR stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

