InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,169,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 79.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $71,167,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $20,038,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

IVT stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 134.43%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

