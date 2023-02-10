iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,736,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,606,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,569,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after buying an additional 56,815 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

