iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 492,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

