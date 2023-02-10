iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after buying an additional 488,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,942,000 after purchasing an additional 354,878 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,887,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,830,000 after buying an additional 91,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,546,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $96.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.