iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Position Raised by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,901,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.10.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

