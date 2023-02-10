Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. Sells 6,199 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
Shares of JBSS stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $94.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.