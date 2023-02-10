Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. Sells 6,199 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $94.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

