Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

