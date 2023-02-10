JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $307.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.47% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

ENPH opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

