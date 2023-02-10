JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $138.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRNA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,584,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 429,899 shares of company stock valued at $79,823,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Moderna by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

