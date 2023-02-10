JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.