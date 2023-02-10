JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RRR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

RRR opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,368,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 56.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 222.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

