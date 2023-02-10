JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $60.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

