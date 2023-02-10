JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $85.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

