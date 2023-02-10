Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 57,549 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,549 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 20,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 40,909 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.