Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) PT Raised to $32.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $641.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

