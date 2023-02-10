KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212,433 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 128,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.