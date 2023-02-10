Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,427 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kohl’s by 56.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 275,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

