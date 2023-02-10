Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

