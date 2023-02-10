Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,129 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at $1,539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landsea Homes Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert S. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,668.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 76.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Landsea Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.