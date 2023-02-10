Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.