Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $270.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

