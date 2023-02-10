LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC Properties Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.