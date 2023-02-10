Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lufax were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,977,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 564.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

