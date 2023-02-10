Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.03. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 26,271,389 shares.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.
In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
