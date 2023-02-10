MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 6,606 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

