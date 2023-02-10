Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,976,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.43 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

