Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $744.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

