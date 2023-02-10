MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Sells $348,730.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $352.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.25. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 405.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,355,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

