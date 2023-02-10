McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

