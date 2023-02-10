Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED opened at $109.45 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $197.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

See Also

