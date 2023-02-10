Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $263.62 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

