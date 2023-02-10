Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

