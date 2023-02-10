Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $263.62 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

