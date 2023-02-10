Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Purchases 139,555 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,555 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,877.0% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 92,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 87,508 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4,742.1% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,932.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 166,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 157,968 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,525.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,037,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,187,000 after buying an additional 3,788,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

