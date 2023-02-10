Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Raised to $52.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Model N stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $142,793.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,369 shares in the company, valued at $905,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,981 shares of company stock worth $3,010,308. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

