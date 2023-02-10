Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.5 %

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.21%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.