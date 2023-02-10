Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,649,434.08 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,643,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48.

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51.

Shares of MPWR opened at $510.43 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

