MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.19. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 118,473 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

MultiPlan Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $709.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $250.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MultiPlan by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 122.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 465,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

