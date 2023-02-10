NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Insider Activity at NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.94% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

